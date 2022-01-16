Winter Weather: Snow ends and we are watching northern counties for a few slippery spots

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We are now moving more into a colder winter week ahead as opposed to the severe thunderstorm winter weather we had a week ago. Tonight throughout the morning there will be sub-freezing readings dipping down for several hours.

This typically would be no big deal but we still have areas of light rain drizzle and standing water that may linger on less-traveled roads. Also, bridges and overpasses protected from the wind and the air under these bridges may get a thin coat of ice over the asphalt, which we call black ice.

The News 3 counties under this Winter Weather Advisory are Troup and Meriwether…I would still exercise caution across roads farther north which had some snow accumulations, which may have melted into slush and refreeze.

Travel farther south will have little or no impact. The rest of the week we are tracking three more disturbances. Tuesday late into Wednesday will not pose any hazards because this will be a dry front with nothing more than clouds.

Friday Late-Saturday morning: This system may bring a wintry mix but it is too soon to determine the impacts of travel from this front this far south.

Late Saturday-Sunday morning: This system appears to be developing across and parallel to the Gulf coast and spreading moisture over cold air and if there are surface temperatures that dip to freezing or below we will see travel issues, however, “IF” this system moves farther south or north that would change this forecast. So it is very important to stay tuned late this week.

Welcome to winter!