Winterfest 2021 rebounds post 2020 virtual event and a bigger success

Take a look at this… Columbus State University is excited to welcome visitors back to campus this year for our annual WinterFest event. This year, visitors will have a chance to walk through campus to see local performers, the tree lighting ceremony, Santa with his reindeer, and more.

CSU's director of university relations Greg Hudgison shared with News 3 how this years events compared to previous.

WinterFest is a celebration of all religions, cultures, and traditions. The event is co-sponsored by the Alumni Association of Columbus State University.

All activities are FREE and open to the public.