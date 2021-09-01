With Ida out, our forecast becomes calm

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Ida has picked up speed and exited the News 3 viewing area and is now impacting the Northeast with heavy rain, wind and spin-up tornadoes. Due to Ida’s fast forward speed, we’ll see less showers this morning and a little bit more sun and clouds. 

Not a bad day ahead with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, a few clouds will build back in for the afternoon and evening. A cold front will move southeast late this evening and a few showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible after 7 PM and lasting shortly before midnight.

Behind the front, drier and cooler air will filter in, this will make for a comfortable Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds. We’ll stay quiet for a majority of the week and into the weekend with just a slim chance for a pop-up shower or two by Labor Day.

