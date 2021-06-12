Wrap up the weekend with more showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Continuing the trend of isolated showers and storms as we wrap up the weekend as we await a pattern change for next week.

Next week, high pressure builds over the desert southwest helping us see a couple of weak fronts that will dive into the southeast bringing an end to some of the rainfall activity as we close out the upcoming week. A stronger front moves through Wednesday bringing lower humidity and high pressure for a couple of days before things could become interesting.

By the end of the week and the upcoming weekend, we will be focused on the tropics as a system in the Bay of Campeche could develop over the next several days. Although that chance is low at this time we will have more clarity by the beginning of the week.