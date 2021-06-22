You’ll need the umbrella today, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder likely

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Get ready for a soggy Tuesday with the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms off an on today.

A cold front will continue to advance towards the News 3 viewing area giving us the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms off and on today. Some storms, mainly southeast of Columbus, have the potential to become a little strong with gusty winds as the primary threats. Temperatures today will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday as the front stalls out just to our south

We’ll return to our traditional summer pattern by the end of the week and this weekend, stray showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.