8 days of 93°and higher until a late week cool front

Dangerously dry across the two state area…Similar to Dorian’s dry air (one week ago) Humberto’s circulating air around the far western inland side, makes for very low humidity, dry surface fuels to burn, and almost no chance for rainfall.

Plenty of sunshine and the strong high surface pressure will allow us to heat into the upper 90s.

A cool dry front entering the region on Wednesday will have cooler air behind it, making our daytime high readings drop nearly 10 degrees into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight low readings dip into the lower 60s.