After severe storms rolled through our area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, we will see conditions remain clear through the rest of Wednesday night and even through the rest of the work week. The cold front that moved through early this morning will keep our afternoon temperatures from getting out of the 60s.

Tomorrow we will stay dry with only a stray passing cloud late in the afternoon. Readings will drop into the 30s Thursday morning and warm into the low-60s by tomorrow afternoon. We will see similar readings again on Friday with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid-60s.

Our next chance of rain comes late this weekend, when we may get a piece of a cold front moving across the southeast. This may bring stray showers for our northern counties late Sunday into Monday morning, but the majority of the rain will remain to our north. Temperatures will cool down again into the upper 50s on Tuesday following Monday’s cold front.

A better chance for showers will follow on Tuesday with rain moving in Tuesday afternoon and continuing through early Wednesday morning.