A beautiful 48 hours, then tracking Friday’s storm system

The forecast looks to become stable for the short term forecast. A weak upper level system comes through the region tonight with continued high cloudiness before sunrise, therefore we will not see as much frost as we had this morning…the skies will clear and there will be plenty of sunshine before our next storm system that appears to move through rapidly Friday.

Broadway Holiday Parade Friday doesn’t appear to be a bust , in fact the weather should clear by the time the parade begins. Saturday continues with mostly sunny skies and then we need to watch for a mid -Atlantic high pressure system bringing in a wedge keeping cool air aloft for cloudiness but the surface air appears to be mild with moisture lifting out of the Gulf for an unsettled few day into Tuesday of next week. The n sunny and cooler after that.