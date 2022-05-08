We could not have asked for a better Mother’s Day weekend! We’re starting out in the 50s this morning, but we’ll warm up to near 80 degrees once again today. We’ll see a few high clouds this afternoon, but no rain is in sight for your Mother’s Day!

For the next several days, it’s going to be much of the same, with lots of sunshine. We will see those temperatures creep up a little toward mid-week with highs in the mid 80s, then a chance for showers arrives in time for the weekend. Good news is, it doesn’t look like a washout, so the Riverfest Weekend in Uptown looks good to go for now.

This year’s Relay For Life for Muscogee County is during Riverfest Weekend, and to get you or a team signed up for Relay, just visit the website: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=101620

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a wonderful Mother’s Day! Brian