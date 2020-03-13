A beautiful forecast ahead, warm and breaks of sunshine

The ridge of high pressure at the surface remains the dominant feature in this first Alert Forecast. The front Friday that was present across northern Alabama and Georgia will begin to lift farther north and a drier air mass will build across the two state region, with readings approaching the 80° mark.

Sunday there will be a stronger wave well north of the region and this will ride across this bubble of high pressure allowing a few showers to move into the region briefly late Sunday afternoon.

Monday we remain stable until Tuesday-Saturday when the ridge breaks-down and this will allow a few fronts to cross the region, with a few showers and storms each day. Readings continue to remain above average into the lower to upper 70s.