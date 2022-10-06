COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- No chance of rain as we look forward to the weekend with only a few fair-weather clouds for the remainder of the week. As we get into the weekend, we will start to see even more sunshine and less cloud cover as a dry front moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will also bring even drier conditions with our dew points dropping into the 30s. Our winds will remain breezy over the next few days. Our next chance of rain will be late next week as a cool front moves through the southeast on Thursday. This chance of rain will depend on if this front can pull enough moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to produce rain here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Temperatures will start to warm up as we head into the weekend, with readings rising into the upper 80s by Friday. However, with the cool dry front on Friday, temperatures will cool back down into the lower 80s and even the upper 70s in some counties this weekend. We will continue to see this pattern for the start of next week, with our morning lows dropping to the lower 50s after the cool, dry front moves through.