A breezy First Alert Forecast, with no mention of severe weather this weekend, finally!

Weekend forecast: Our weather will remain dry few scattered clouds from mostly sunny to partly sunny. It’ll be breezy from this dry front this far south as it moves in fast and is coming into an environment that is now too dry and stable. Southwest winds 10-20, with gusts up to 25-30mph.

We are tracking a fast moving shortwave or cool front through the region Saturday…There may be a few thunderstorms that become strong to severe and this would be all north of I-20 across Alabama and Georgia…

Readings will cool for Sunday and for Monday morning as cooler and drier air filters behind Saturday’s dry front. Lower to mid-70s for highs and overnight lows dipping down into the upper 40s Monday morning.

Wednesday, next chance for rain and storms: At this time I’m seeing a cold front with low parameters for a severe weather set-up and only general to marginal for scattered showers and storms. As we transition out of April we will see less major severe weather outbreaks and typically more stable days until we become more into the sub-tropical pattern at the end of May. Drier stable days will follow.