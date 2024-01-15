Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (All of East Alabama): This will start around 5 am CT across our counties through rush hour. Just north and west of I-85 through late morning…”IF” the reading at the surface remains at 32°.

Temperatures are expected to fall after the front sweeps through. Our west central Georgia counties will be all rain with a brief change over with a mix of sleet and freezing rain. But no issues with the roads, at this time because temperatures will hold into the mid to upper 30s.

Chambers County, Lee, Macon, Bullock, Russell, Barbour and Troup counties in the News 3 viewing area will experience a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. All along the I-85 corridor north and southwestward along the interstate through central Alabama.

WIND CHILL/HARD FREEZE: Wind chill advisories will be dangerously cold for everyone, including our pets, and infrastructure of plumbing on outside walls with no heat and exposed pipes or irrigation lines. The air temperature on Wednesday morning will be as low as the upper teens and wind chill values several degrees above 0°.

We do not expect any major impacts across the rest of the viewing area. A few bridges may see a light glaze of black ice (East Central Alabama) but thankfully the wind and sun will be out in full force by afternoon to dry the surfaces, which are still warm.

BIGGEST IMPACT: However, we will be impacted by the COLD ARCTIC AIR!! Temperatures Tuesday will likely fall throughout the day with the high coming shortly after midnight.

Wednesday expect temperatures in the 20s and teens for the morning. Wind chills will be in the SINGLE DIGITS.

This will be some of the coldest air that we’ve seen since Christmas of 2022.