 

A C-C-COLD Start to the Work Week!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Once a cold front moves through very early Monday, much colder air will get ushered in behind it. High pressure will start to take over as the clouds clear out by Monday afternoon.

TUESDAY: It’s going to be a very cold morning, and to make matters worse, it will be quite windy. So, with temps already dipping into the upper 20’s, factor in the wind chill, and it’s going to feel like low 20’s to upper teens! Highs most likely won’t get out of the 40’s. You’ll definitely want to layer up with clothing to stay warm.

WEDNESDAY: After another cold start in the upper 20’s, Wednesday afternoon will see high’s get up into the mid 50’s, so a bit milder, plus the winds will have died down quite a bit.

THURSDAY: We start to see some clouds return ahead of our next system which will be much weaker, but will reinforce some cooler air for the weekend, and will provide us with a chance of rain late Thursday into early Friday.

FRIDAY: That front will move through reinforcing some cooler air, but we should plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: After starting out the morning in the mid 30’s, skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with temps in the low 50’s.

SUNDAY: A slightly warmer day is on tap as morning lows will bottom out in the upper 30’s and afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a GREAT week, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

60° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 60° 47°

Monday

50° / 29°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 50° 29°

Tuesday

48° / 26°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 48° 26°

Wednesday

57° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 57° 30°

Thursday

60° / 43°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 60° 43°

Friday

60° / 37°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 60° 37°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 56° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

43°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

40°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories