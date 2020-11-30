A C-C-COLD Start to the Work Week!

MONDAY: Once a cold front moves through very early Monday, much colder air will get ushered in behind it. High pressure will start to take over as the clouds clear out by Monday afternoon.

TUESDAY: It’s going to be a very cold morning, and to make matters worse, it will be quite windy. So, with temps already dipping into the upper 20’s, factor in the wind chill, and it’s going to feel like low 20’s to upper teens! Highs most likely won’t get out of the 40’s. You’ll definitely want to layer up with clothing to stay warm.

WEDNESDAY: After another cold start in the upper 20’s, Wednesday afternoon will see high’s get up into the mid 50’s, so a bit milder, plus the winds will have died down quite a bit.

THURSDAY: We start to see some clouds return ahead of our next system which will be much weaker, but will reinforce some cooler air for the weekend, and will provide us with a chance of rain late Thursday into early Friday.

FRIDAY: That front will move through reinforcing some cooler air, but we should plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: After starting out the morning in the mid 30’s, skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon with temps in the low 50’s.

SUNDAY: A slightly warmer day is on tap as morning lows will bottom out in the upper 30’s and afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 50’s.

Have a GREAT week, and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!