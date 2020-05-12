A Chamber of Commerce forecast, with a tad more heat

Looking good in this extended forecast but don’t let a few clouds fool you in believing measurable rainfall is in this forecast, because it’s not. The forecast will continue to heat slightly each day before we start talking about a 90° or two reading popping up in the region this weekend. This will be the warmest air for the season and again behaving like a typical may forecast. The clouds will come in from the Atlantic but not your typical Tropical Atlantic humid air mass, at least not just yet…The Tropical Atlantic hurricane Season forecast from at NOAA will be released may 21st.