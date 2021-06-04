A cold front on the move will fuel the development of afternoon convection into the weekend & next week

From Friday to Saturday, we will continue to see that cold front push its way into the Columbus area. We expect this front to be out of our way by the end of the weekend. With this cold front, we will have the development of weak upper ridging.

Given Columbus’s approximation to the ridging, convection will be developing in the afternoon, but expect scattered storms at best. We will have a lack of lifting, along with weak shear, so this should keep severe thunderstorm risk minimal.

Heading into Saturday and next week, we will still be monitoring the system coming off Texas, as this will drive moisture into the region over the weekend. This moisture will persist even after the upper-level flow pattern weakens later in the week.

Because of this moisture development, the Columbus area could see decent levels of instability which will fuel the development of isolated thunderstorms from Sunday into Wednesday. The highest chances for these storms could be seen in the afternoon hours with daytime heating.