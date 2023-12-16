Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Leftover showers along with breezy conditions to start your Sunday morning. For the rest of the week, dry conditions before the next weather system arrives.

An embedded system will dive south and east over the Northern Plains this evening.

As it moves, it will interact with a gulf low, enhancing extra-tropical development as it nears Western Florida overnight.

For the folks in Florida, heavy rain and winds. Impacts for the Mid-Atlantic will include flooding and high winds, while New England can expect snow.

In the near term, what this means for us is not a lot of rain. Just mist and sprinkles are expected.

Behind the front, breezy conditions with colder morning temperatures.

The best rain chances are east and southeast. Low temperatures will range from the middle to upper 40s far north to the low 50s southeast.

Winds will decrease to the 5-10 mph range with breezy gusts at times south and southeast becoming north overnight.