A combination of warmer Gulf stream and tropical activity in the forecast

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are continuing to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, located about 500 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands.

PTC Nine is expected to organize into Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) early Wednesday morning, and track northwest, impacting portions of the Leeward Islands,

Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas. There is also a possibility that it will make landfall in southeastern FL as a tropical storm over the weekend. Beyond this,

many uncertainties exist regarding its track. There is some suggestion that it may impact southern GA as a remnant tropical low, so we will need to watch

southern parts of our viewing area over the weekend for heavy rain.



However, this is all dependent on the progression of a frontal system to our northwest. If it reaches our area by the weekend, it could steer the potential

remnants of Isaias east of our area. We will continue to monitor the track of Isaias throughout the remainder of the week.



LOCAL FORECAST: Summer-like weather will continue across much of our area throughout the week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. We are

looking at higher chances for rain tomorrow and Wednesday with increased cloud cover, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will back off a bit

as we head into the weekend, meaning our high temperatures will soar back into the mid 90s with more sunshine, as well as heat index values approaching the

triple digits. Again, this weekend’s forecast still remains uncertain due to the track of Isaias.



HURRICANE DOUGLAS: Hurricane Douglas moved north of the Hawaiian Islands and is continuing to weaken as it moves across the central Pacific.