Columbus, GA (WRBL)-This weak shortwave lifting out of the Gulf of Mexico is barely bringing a few sprinkles and light rain, where you see the darker reflectivity on this radar image.

Expect one more system late Sunday afternoon with scattered showers. A cooler drier week until the first week of December, then the pattern becomes more active.

Sunday late the next front will bring scattered showers lingering into the early overnight Monday…

The sun will make a brief appearance Monday afternoon and clouds again Tuesday morning before we clear Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest days of the week with freezing readings in the early morning.

There will be more sunshine until an active weather pattern settles in for the following week.