A cooler change and a wet end to the work week in the forecast

Right now as the cold front has swept through the region we will see cooler high-pressure building in behind the front. This will set the stage for a morning of much cooler temperatures and that means a lot of folks will need jackets in the morning. The winds will subside unlike yesterday but will remain from the north west and the air will be much drier. Expect more sunshine in this First Alert Forecast, and a beautiful day Thursday.



Now when the next front comes through it will slow down and help to lift plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico Friday. Friday afternoon the set up will be a warm body air mass mixed with plenty of moisture and this means embedded showers and thunderstorms across the entire region. This will not be a good set-up for Friday night football or any other events around town.



The weekend starts off to be wet based on consistent model runs, so not completely dry but there may be a few breaks. Sunday through early next week a few showers each day at any given time, so a bit unsettled. Still watching that first week of November, perhaps bringing in some of the coolest air of the season.



