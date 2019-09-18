A cooler change for a change

The forecast is finally looking good and we are going to end our consecutive 16 days of 93° or higher. This being said, the chance for rain is very sporadic with the passing of this front, mainly south and east of Columbus. Readings will dip down to near 69 tonight and 60 by Friday morning.

A few periods of clouds from high level moisture from the east will drape across the region Friday holding us into a very comfortable temperature zone, into the mid-80s.

A slow warm-up for the weekend but still hanging near average and a slow bump-up to 90°. Overnight lows will hang into the mid to upper 60s.