 

A deadly storm system across central Alabama may weaken but we are still weather aware

WEATHER AWARE: 3:00AM Friday-10:00 AM: I-85 corridor will have a higher risk level.

CBS42 is tracking the latest about the storms across central Alabama.

This is a low risk window but we will be manning the store so to speak. The front will become more west to east as it runs into our surface high pressure system. There will be a few storms that will elevate to severe strength in the region, with brief heavy rainfall, damaging wind, and a low risk for a weak tornado.

WEATHER AWARE: 8:00pm ALONG THE WARM FRONT.

WEATHER AWARE possibly: Sunday PM-Monday AM: This too is a low-risk window but we will be manning the store so to speak. The front will become more west to east as it runs into our surface high-pressure system. The threat level is possible not to warrant a risk level from SPC but we still need to watch the set-up and be vigilant as always.

Watching April 1 for a severe set-up: Long-range models have been consistent on a stronger front clearing us for the Easter Weekend, which has my antenna up for the set-up for severe storms.

Stay tuned and just stay with Cody and Nicole for any changes but for the most part next week we will remain mild and pleasant.

Thursday

78° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 78° 67°

Friday

74° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 74° 66°

Saturday

84° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 63°

Sunday

79° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 79° 51°

Monday

73° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 73° 56°

Tuesday

78° / 62°
Showers
Showers 37% 78° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 81° 52°

