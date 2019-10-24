A Fair Forecast and much more to come at the end of the week.

A front swings by the end of the week increasing our chances for rain Friday but by Saturday, we’ll be watching for further development for any added energy in the forecast, for a stormy second half of the day, Saturday.

A slow moving cold front and an upper level low pressure system will keep a steady flow of high cloudiness and upper level moisture, along with scattered light showers throughout the entire day Friday.

Saturday is becoming more interesting now that we are seeing numerous thunderstorms and a good plume of moisture that will be drawn up here as a tropical wave or cyclone. The timing of course is of the essence for Spooktacular and 5K Howl. Current trends show this as a wash-out Saturday night and quite stormy and possibly a cloudy first half of the day.

Stay tuned!