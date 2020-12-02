A fast-moving storm sweeps through Friday and will not put out the lights for Broadway Holiday

Another morning for frost across the two state area when we dip below the 32° mark. We only had 4 sub 30° days this year. This will all come to an end, with the next cold front because warmer air will lift back into the region along with high cloudiness. The air will not be dramatically warm but a few 60s will be seen until the weekend.

Friday morning 6am-Noon: The front will pass through early and faster each model run. There’s a little shear and we will need to watch south east of Columbus with the frontal passage for a fee strong storms but not warranted for Weather Aware but we need to watch it for any quick pop-up severe storm or rotating cells, with this set-up.

Friday afternoon-evening: The good news is that the rain will be out and we should clear in time for the annual Christmas Tree lighting for “Broadway Holiday” in Uptown Columbus.

Saturday-Next week: It’ll become sunny with overnight lows dipping down into the upper 30s and high readings into the upper 50s…Also looking good for “The Santa Clause Classic 10K” at Callaway Gardens Sunday night through the Fantasy-in-Lights.

A weak short wave or dry front sweeps through Sunday and Monday with just a few high clouds and a dry week ahead before we get into an unsettled pattern for mid-December.