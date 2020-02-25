A few more showers today and Wednesday

A few more showers this morning into early afternoon, not a washout like Monday and in fact you may even notice a little bit of sun trying to shine through during the afternoon. A cold front will begin to move across the area on Wednesday afternoon, a few isolated shows will be possible during the evening but again not a wash out by any means.

Behind the front we’ll see more but temperatures will be cool. Expect highs to range from the upper 40s to low 50s on Thursday and into the low to middle 50s by Friday. We’ll stay dry with sun through the weekend and into early next week.