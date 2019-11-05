A few morning showers, a little warmer today

A few morning showers are possible, not expecting to see a widespread heavy rain but you may need to have your umbrella. Highs today in the low 70s with light winds.

A series of cold fronts will move through after today. The second front will arrive late Thursday into Friday bringing us a chance of rain and cool temperatures to end the week and weekend.

The next front after Friday will arrive Monday with the potential for even bigger changes. Not expecting much in the way of precipitation with this front but some of the coldest air of the season could filter in. This front is still far away so it is something that we will continue to watch.