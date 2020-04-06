A few shots at rain and storms and a great weekend setting-up

The sun will not be shining too much longer in the First Alert Forecast.

Short Term: Clouds will be increasing and the chances of rain and storms will come from a couple of strong short waves moving into our stable high pressure ridge and weaken but will bring some potential for brief gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall late in the day.

Wednesday: A similar set-up from Tuesday but this is not an all-day event. Readings will remain in the lower to mid-80s.

Thursday: There will be afew breaks of sunshine, with a late day cold front pushing our ridge of high pressure out of the way. This will bring cooler and more average conditions, with a brief shower in the forecast or storm lingering into early Friday.

Friday: The cold front will be moving through, with cooler pleasant readings and a beautiful weekend ahead for Easter Sunday.

Late Easter-Monday: Right now this looks like this could be our next severe weather set-up. We need to watch this for a strong surface low and cold front similar to the set-up we had on March 31st. Stay tuned over this weekend for the latest weather.