A Few Showers Late Sunday Into Early Monday, Then Work Week Looks Good!

SUNDAY: Sunday will start out much like Saturday did, with chilly temps and sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon with a chance of a few showers late Sunday into early Monday.

MONDAY: After the front moves through early Monday, we could see a few spotty showers early to some wrap-around moisture, but by the afternoon, things will be clearing out making way for several days of really nice weather.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: It will be a chilly start, but expect lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50’s, Tuesday and Wednesday, and into the mid 60’s by Thursday.

FRIDAY: Friday we’ll start to see the clouds increase ahead of our next system. Friday should be partly sunny, as right now, any rain appears to hold off until Saturday.

SATURDAY: Saturday, we’ll see a front approach the area and provide us with a chance of some showers. This system looks like it washes out in the area, so we’ll have to keep the clouds with us, although we could very well see some sunshine in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: A stronger system comes in Sunday afternoon and not only could we see some rain, but we could see a few storms. Right now, the instability looks limited, so we don’t expect any severe weather. But, this is 7 days out, and the timing and strength of this system could change so we’ll be keeping an eye on it throughout the week.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and enjoy the rest of your weekend! Brian