We’ve had a few light showers around the area this morning, but they’ve almost completely dissipated. For your Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers around and highs in the upper 80s. Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few leftover showers possible. Hopefully we’ll get enough breaks in the clouds to see tonight’s Lunar Eclipse.

Monday morning we’ll wake up with partly cloudy conditions and once again, in the afternoon, we’ll see some pop up showers, but tomorrow it looks to be mainly Columbus southward. Tuesday, looking much drier with the majority of the rain well south of us.

Wednesday into the first part of the weekend, temperatures will be well into the 90s and much drier. Then Saturday, we see our next chance for rain arriving. As of now, it doesn’t look like a washout.

Again, tonight we get to see a Total Lunar Eclipse, hopefully. We will have some clouds around and maybe some leftover showers tonight, but if we can get a break in those, you should see something really cool, a total Lunar Eclipse. That’s when the Earth is between the sun and the moon, or the moon is totally in Earth’s shadow, it creates a reddish look to the moon, and some people call it a Blood Moon.

Here’s the timing for tonight’s Lunar Eclipse:

Partial Eclipse Begins: 10:27pm EDT

Totality Begins: 11:29pm EDT

Totality Ends: 12:53am EDT

Partial Eclipse Ends: 1:55am EDT

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian