A few showers still possible with drier air slowly move in

We will start to watch some drier air filtering into the region later this evening and for tomorrow; however, that won’t completely limit the shower activity for the rest of the week. Sporadic showers and storms will be possible and with that drier air, temperatures will start to creep back up near the middle 90s.

A cold front does approach the area by Saturday, but you will hardly notice it at all. It will increase rain chances a tad with more isolated to scattered. Front won’t hang around long before high pressure starts to build in from the west. This ridge will help temperatures become warmer, possibly upper 90s by next week.