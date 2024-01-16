Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures are already cooling off this afternoon with feel like values already dropping below freezing. Overnight, readings will drop into the teens and feel like temperatures will drop into the single digits!

Tomorrow afternoon will remain chilly and even though readings will warm into the 40s, many areas will still feel below freezing in the afternoon.

Starting Thursday night another cold front is set to move through, bringing another blast of arctic air. A few stray showers will move through that night and into Friday night. This front will bring another round of temperatures in the teens this weekend. Saturday afternoon, some of us will not warm above freezing in the afternoon.

Starting next week, slightly warmer temperatures are on the way as another chance for rain is on the way.