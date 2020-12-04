A front seeps through tonight and the weekend kicks-off with sunshine Saturday and clouds back Sunday

Warmer start to Friday as clouds and rain move in ahead of our next system. This system is moving rather quickly and also much weaker than our Sunday system which brought cold air to the region. This front will cool us off, but not as much as we saw earlier this week.

By late morning showers arrive across the region with a few occasional rumbles of thunder with the strong storms, but widespread severe storms are not anticipated. This system clears by later this evening for your Friday night plans.