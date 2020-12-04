Skip to content
A front seeps through tonight and the weekend kicks-off with sunshine Saturday and clouds back Sunday
Weather
by:
Bob Jeswald
Posted:
Dec 4, 2020 / 06:07 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2020 / 06:08 PM EST
Beyond the Moon
Beyond the Moon: 50 Years to the Future
Video
Beyond the Moon: Living Legend
Video
Beyond the Moon: From the Moon to Mars
Video
Remembering D-Day
Remembering D-Day: Across the Field of History
Video
Remembering D-Day: Forged in Fire
Video
Remembering D-Day: The Man Who Won the War
Video
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
The faith factor when filming during a pandemic
Video
Faith-Based Movie: “The Inheritance” wraps-up in Columbus with a local actress
Video
Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Video
Faith and Film: The River City
Video
Faith and Film: The Power of Prayer
Video
More Faith and Film in the Fountain City
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
A La Nina winter forecast: More dry and mild days in the future
Video
“Whatever Weather” Head start kids get a lesson on weather through reading
Video
October moon: Harvest moon will end the month on a blue moon
Gallery
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
October will begin with the Harvest Moon but end with a spooky Halloween full moon
First Day of Fall: The science behind it
Gallery
August Recap: Above average for rainfall
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
What is a drought?
Video
What is the autumnal equinox?
Video
What is the water cycle?
Video
PrepZone
Auburn High falls 29-28 in 7A State Title Game
Video
News 3 PrepZone: Week 15 Georgia Playoff Highlights
Video
Callaway advances in 2A Playoffs after Banks County forfeit
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Gogue Center partners with Kennedy Center, presents “Music of Alabama” on June 1
The Gogue Center for Performing Arts gives a sneak peek at the 2020 season
Video
Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University prepares for U.K. a cappella octet performance
Video
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
62°
/
37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
62°
37°
Saturday
61°
/
36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
10%
61°
36°
Sunday
59°
/
42°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers
40%
59°
42°
Monday
53°
/
32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
10%
53°
32°
Tuesday
53°
/
32°
Sunshine
Sunshine
10%
53°
32°
Wednesday
57°
/
34°
Sunshine
Sunshine
10%
57°
34°
Thursday
63°
/
39°
Sunshine
Sunshine
10%
63°
39°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
52°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°
49°
8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°
47°
9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°
45°
10 PM
Clear
0%
45°
43°
11 PM
Clear
0%
43°
42°
12 AM
Clear
10%
42°
41°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°
41°
2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°
40°
3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
40°
39°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
39°
39°
5 AM
Clear
10%
39°
38°
6 AM
Clear
10%
38°
39°
7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
39°
40°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
40°
42°
9 AM
Sunny
10%
42°
45°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°
49°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°
53°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°
56°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°
58°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°
59°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°
59°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°
58°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°
54°
6 PM
Clear
0%
54°
