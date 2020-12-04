 

A front seeps through tonight and the weekend kicks-off with sunshine Saturday and clouds back Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 62° 37°

Saturday

61° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 61° 36°

Sunday

59° / 42°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 59° 42°

Monday

53° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 53° 32°

Tuesday

53° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 53° 32°

Wednesday

57° / 34°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 57° 34°

Thursday

63° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 63° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

47°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

11 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
40°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
39°

39°

5 AM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
10%
38°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
39°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
40°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

54°

6 PM
Clear
0%
54°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories