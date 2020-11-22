 

A front will move through the region tomorrow and make our temperatures more seasonal.

Clear skies for the rest of the evening. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as a cold front moves through during the PM hours. Although we will not see too much of the sun, there is not a likelihood of us receiving any measurable rainfall. There is a very slight chance that some of our northern counties could see a few drops late tomorrow night. After the front passes early Monday, our skies will clear up, and our temperatures will be more seasonal.

Rain for Thanksgiving – There is a front that will be moving through the area on Wednesday night and into Thursday. So far, the models indicate that much of the Southeast will be impacted. Left over energy from the front will lift through the area and will bring widespread on and off showers persisting through turkey day, and a chance of thunderstorms still remains.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 50°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 74° 50°

Sunday

74° / 52°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 74° 52°

Monday

68° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 68° 43°

Tuesday

68° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 51°

Wednesday

73° / 61°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 60% 73° 61°

Thursday

74° / 48°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 74° 48°

Friday

75° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 75° 55°

Hourly Forecast

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

Trending Stories