A front will move through the region tomorrow and make our temperatures more seasonal.

Clear skies for the rest of the evening. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as a cold front moves through during the PM hours. Although we will not see too much of the sun, there is not a likelihood of us receiving any measurable rainfall. There is a very slight chance that some of our northern counties could see a few drops late tomorrow night. After the front passes early Monday, our skies will clear up, and our temperatures will be more seasonal.

Rain for Thanksgiving – There is a front that will be moving through the area on Wednesday night and into Thursday. So far, the models indicate that much of the Southeast will be impacted. Left over energy from the front will lift through the area and will bring widespread on and off showers persisting through turkey day, and a chance of thunderstorms still remains.