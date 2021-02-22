 

A future look into spring keeps us sunny and mild early then spring showers return

Weather

This is a cut and dry forecast, so to speak. Let us start with the dry portion of this forecast. The next 2.5 days will be sunny and dry as an unseasonal or not so “A” typical for this time of year. A strong ridge of high pressure is anchored over the southeast.

The result of this weather pattern will mean warmer than average readings, sunshine, and a lack of cold air mixing this far south will allow some of us to break out the shorts.

Because of the nature of this high pressure we will see our next front from the Pacific northwest stall and trap the warm air across the region.

This trapped air mass will keep just enough instability making it feel spring-like. Passing showers and storms can remain for several days starting Friday through the entire weekend.

The good news in this extended forecast is that we are not seeing all day rain, so there will be breaks to get out at particular intervals and enjoy.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

64° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 39°

Tuesday

70° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 39°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 46°

Thursday

71° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 71° 52°

Friday

68° / 55°
Showers
Showers 57% 68° 55°

Saturday

74° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 74° 60°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Few Showers
Few Showers 31% 77° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 PM
Clear
1%
62°

58°

8 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

9 PM
Clear
1%
56°

52°

10 PM
Clear
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

2 AM
Clear
2%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
2%
44°

42°

4 AM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
3%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
3%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
4%
40°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

