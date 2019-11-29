A great few days, then a strong storm system arrives early Sunday, making us Weather Aware

Generally all counties along and west of I-65 & south of the I-85 corridor. Then gradual weakening but some shear is still present and we need to stand-by and watch across our southwest east central Alabama counties….

WEATHER AWARE: 6 PM Saturday NW Alabama/ News 3 Viewing area 11:30 PM-5 AM Sunday morning.

A few storms may produce damaging wind and a few weak tornadoes.

I’ll be adding more details after the show for more information…Again we are WEATHER AWARE for the set-up for disruptive weather for travelers and since we need to watch our southwest counties in Alabama, similar to what we saw on Wednesday morning. Likely need a crew here after the 11:30 pm show…