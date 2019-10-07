A little cooler this week, rain chances remain slim

After a dry weekend we have a chance for a few isolated showers.

A cold front will slide through the area this evening bringing with it a chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Clouds will linger overnight and into Tuesday, a slight chance for a shower as well with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s for daytime highs.

A little more sun for the middle to end of the week as temperatures stay in the middle to upper 80s, not as hot as last week but still above average for this time of year.

A second cold front looks to move through this weekend, rain chances look slim but temperatures behind this front could be cooler than the one moving through today. Highs by the end of the weekend could reach the upper 70s to low 80s.