A little damp for the first half of Monday, some sun and mild for the second half

This morning: Light rain and drizzle for the morning commute, most areas will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain as a quick morning cold front passes through the area. Rain should stay light but with wet roads, you may want to allow yourself a little extra time.

This afternoon: Light rain and drizzle should end around lunch time then expect decreasing clouds. Drying out for the evening commute with a little bit of sunshine as well, despite the morning rain we should see temperatures climb into the middle 60s with a breeze out of the West around 15 mph.

Tuesday: Beautiful day with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, expect most of the area to reach the middle 60s.

This week: Big warm up this week with several days of sunshine and several days of showers. Sunny and warm Wednesday through Thursday with highs nearing 70 degrees on both days, showers return to the forecast starting on Friday and lasting into the weekend. As of right now it looks like temperatures this weekend will stay in the 60s to around 70s but some models are trending a little warmer, stay tuned.