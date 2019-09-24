A little more cloud cover this afternoon but still no rain

A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible this morning, mainly south of Columbus and a long the river. Be sure to use extra caution and allow yourself extra time, this will improve by the mid-morning hours.

A little more cloud cover passing through today as this is associated with a cold front. Not much precipitation associated with this front, I can’t rule out a few sprinkles trying to squeeze out, unfortunately this looks few and far between. Don’t expect cooler temperatures either, most of us today will be in the low 90s and middle 90s will return on Wednesday.

High pressure moves in and will keep us dry and hot for the rest of the week, by Thursday through Saturday we’ll be flirting with record high temperatures. Once again we’ll be lacking any significant chance for rain and this means that there is a high likelihood of ending the month in a 2 inch rainfall deficit.