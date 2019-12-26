A little more cloud cover today but still staying mild, rain chances increase this weekend.

The last few days have been beautiful with sunny skies and mild temperatures but today we’ll add a little more cloud cover as temperatures stay mild. Expect high temperatures today to reach the middle to upper 60s with a few spots in the low 70s, tonight we’ll drop into the low 50s.

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance for a stray shower or two, most will stay dry and mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Our next system continues to spin along the California coast, as it makes landfall today it will move east through the day into the weekend. We can expect more clouds on Saturday with a few showers but by Sunday a cold front will move in and bring us the chance for widespread rain.

Rain on Sunday could be heavy, rainfall totals should stay under an inch. We briefly dry out Monday afternoon through Tuesday and our next system moves in Wednesday.