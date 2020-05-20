A little more sunshine in the forecast will make all the difference; and here’s why…

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE (10:02 p.m.): Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached.

“If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now. If you don’t, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county. I want to thank the emergency responders, Michigan National Guard members, and the Michigan State Police on the ground helping residents evacuate. Stay safe, and take care of each other.”

Shelters have opened across Midland county and are available to residents who need a place to go. Shelters remain open until further notice at Midland High School, Meridian Junior High School, Bullock Creek High School, and the West Midland Family Center.

“We have remained engaged with Midland County officials as the situation has progressed,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “We will continue to partner with the county to ensure they receive the needed resources to respond and recover from this incident.”

A number of street closures remain in effect throughout Midland County and the City of Midland. Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris.

Residents should not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water as well as take extra precautions around where electrical items may be submerged, according to advice from the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

UPDATE (9:25 p.m.): Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to have a press conference regarding the Edenville Dam at 10:00 p.m. You will be able to see that press conference live on this page.

Tonight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update regarding the state’s response to the evolving situation regarding dam conditions in Midland County and the resulting flooding, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY ( 9:21 p.m.): Residents in Edenville and Sanford have been told to immediately evacuate after a failure of the Edenville Dam.

Video Credit: Ryan Kaleto