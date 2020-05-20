A little more sunshine in the forecast will make all the difference; and here’s why…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Short term forecast: Today’s upper level trough or low pressure system that formed over the region has brought more clouds and less sunshine will only bring a few sporadic showers and a possible storm through late this evening. Once this low lifts out of the region a warm front lifts back into the region and stalls over the surface high pressure ridge.

Weekend: The surface high strengthens but any weak disturbance and low level humidity creeping back in gives us this mixed bag of sorts and we are in the traditional tropical air mass for the next several months. This sets us up for the  summer-like pattern we keep talking about…Sun early in the day, with readings pushing near 90° or a tad higher in  some locations over the weekend, with a buildup of afternoon clouds and a pop-up shower or storm.

Tropical Outlook: Now through the 28th a few areas of thunderstorms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico but nothing too organized. Looking good for the Gulf Coast Florida beaches.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss