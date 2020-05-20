A little more sunshine in the forecast will make all the difference; and here’s why…

Short term forecast: Today’s upper level trough or low pressure system that formed over the region has brought more clouds and less sunshine will only bring a few sporadic showers and a possible storm through late this evening. Once this low lifts out of the region a warm front lifts back into the region and stalls over the surface high pressure ridge.
Weekend: The surface high strengthens but any weak disturbance and low level humidity creeping back in gives us this mixed bag of sorts and we are in the traditional tropical air mass for the next several months. This sets us up for the summer-like pattern we keep talking about…Sun early in the day, with readings pushing near 90° or a tad higher in some locations over the weekend, with a buildup of afternoon clouds and a pop-up shower or storm.
Tropical Outlook: Now through the 28th a few areas of thunderstorms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico but nothing too organized. Looking good for the Gulf Coast Florida beaches.