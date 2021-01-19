A little warmer today with increasing clouds

Grab the sunglasses before you leave for work or school, plenty of sunshine headed our way for at least the first half of the day. Expect temperatures this morning to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s for most with winds remaining fairly light.

Warmer for the second half of the day with temperatures reaching the low 60s, clouds will increase due to an approaching cold front. A few stray showers will be possible overnight into early Wednesday morning for areas north of Columbus with the passage of the front but this looks to be short lived. Despite the front, highs on Wednesday will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another front will slide through Thursday and eventually stall out Thursday night into Friday. This will keep scattered showers in the forecast on Thursday and Friday with some heavy rain possible. By Friday night the front will begin to progress south, a few showers may linger overnight into early Saturday morning but should end before sunrise.