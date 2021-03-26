 

A one day break from storms before a fast-moving system sweeps through Sunday afternoon

The front has now stalled and everything ahead of it or in this case (south) of the line will build-up across our southern counties lifting north through the overnight.

They may not reach severe levels but a few across the low risk or marginal risk may become significant, which is south and east of Columbus.

Flash flooding from the repeated areas receiving heavy rainfall will lead to some local street flooding and poor drainage areas will still see standing water.

Saturday weather looks to be the transition day before our next front for Sunday. Mostly Cloudy and mid-80s Saturday, with a sporadic shower or two. Palm Sunday afternoon showers and storms return.

SUNDAY WEATHER AWARE: The set-up is for a marginal risk locally and a higher risk for severe storms across the Carolinas.

The unsettled weather continues when the same front lifts back north for showers and storms before Wednesday’s cold front clears us for the nd of next week.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 66°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 67° 66°

Saturday

83° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 83° 64°

Sunday

80° / 50°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 80° 50°

Monday

70° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 56°

Tuesday

72° / 62°
Showers
Showers 50% 72° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 43°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 76° 43°

Thursday

60° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 23% 60° 38°

