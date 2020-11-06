A passing light sprinkle Saturday, then a look at Eta’s track and how it will impact us before its demise

More high clouds are lifting across the region, associated with a weak disturbance that will be responsible for keeping Eta in the Gulf of Mexico and the extended forecast. A weak wave of energy will lift off the coast of Georgia and back into our area for the weekend.

This may bring a few light sprinkles or a brief shower. In the meantime, there is very little chance of rainfall until, the middle of next week when a cold front enters the region and draws Eta’s moisture northward. This front will stall and temperatures will remain from the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. The strength of the storm should hold steady because of upper-level winds not being favorable for strengthening Eta beyond a tropical storm.

The only consistency on the models is that the demise of Eta will come from a second, stronger front late next week (Friday?) that would shear the cyclone, which means it could be remnants of heavy rain and showers across the WRBL viewing area, or potentially a tropical depression.

At this time, each run has it extending farther out in the extended forecast, but if anything changes before then, it could get here sooner, not later.