A pleasant forecast, with low humidity, higher readings, and no rain from the tropics

Tropical & right now conditions: A slow moving front over the Plains states and an elongated low pressure system or tropical disturbance over the Florida Straights are the main focus at this time. High pressure in-between will stave the developing Subtropical (develops in the sub-tropical region) Storm or Tropical (Purely tropical, warm core center, and symmetrical) storm. This is expected to reach storm strength in 48 hours, with a 70% chance of developing. Winds would range from 39-73 mph but we are not seeing this and it will remain well off the Georgia and Carolina coastlines and in-between Bermuda.

Weekend-Next Week: The remainder of this weekend we all be flirting at 90° or a few lower 90s are still possible. The extended forecast, with the front moving through the region Monday is are only opportunity for a small chance for rainfall…Hardly measurable at .01” from the latest forecast models. The readings next week will slide back into the mid-80s or possibly cooler when the next high pressure system will be positioned over the mid-Atlantic States.