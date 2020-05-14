A pleasant forecast, with low humidity, higher readings, and no rain from the tropics

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical & right now conditions: A slow moving front over the Plains states and an elongated low pressure system or tropical disturbance over the Florida Straights are the main focus at this time. High pressure in-between will stave the developing Subtropical (develops in the sub-tropical region) Storm or Tropical (Purely tropical, warm core center, and symmetrical) storm. This is expected to reach storm strength in 48 hours, with a 70% chance of developing. Winds would range from 39-73 mph but we are not seeing this and it will remain well off the Georgia and Carolina coastlines and in-between Bermuda.

Weekend-Next Week: The remainder of this weekend we all be flirting at 90° or a few lower 90s are still possible. The extended forecast, with the front moving through the region Monday is are only opportunity for a small chance for rainfall…Hardly measurable at .01” from the latest forecast models. The readings next week will slide back into the mid-80s or possibly cooler when the next high pressure system will be positioned over the mid-Atlantic States.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories