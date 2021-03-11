A rain deficit now may be replenished with rainfall next week

The forecast is looking good right through Monday. The skies will be filled with a mix of sun, clouds, pollen, and smoke (smoke-impacting areas based on the wind direction). Temperatures each day will be at 80° or lower 80s.

So the question remains when will there be opportunities for rainfall? Answer: When a cold front can push out this high pressure ridge. Then there will be enough instability to increase a few showers and possibly a few storms for adding energy.

So the first chance is with the first cold front Monday late into Tuesday morning and then what appears to be a better chance roughly next Thursday for showers and storms. Right now we have a rain deficit at -1.27” for the month of March to date and -0.75” for the year to date.

There are areas across the southeast now entering a temporary drought.