 

A rain deficit now may be replenished with rainfall next week

Weather

The forecast is looking good right through Monday. The skies will be filled with a mix of sun, clouds, pollen, and smoke (smoke-impacting areas based on the wind direction). Temperatures each day will be at 80° or lower 80s.

So the question remains when will there be opportunities for rainfall? Answer: When a cold front can push out this high pressure ridge. Then there will be enough instability to increase a few showers and possibly a few storms for adding energy.

So the first chance is with the first cold front Monday late into Tuesday morning and then what appears to be a better chance roughly next Thursday for showers and storms. Right now we have a rain deficit at -1.27” for the month of March to date and -0.75” for the year to date.

There are areas across the southeast now entering a temporary drought.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 48°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 73° 48°

Friday

81° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 52°

Saturday

82° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 55°

Sunday

84° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 84° 57°

Monday

77° / 61°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 77° 61°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 75° 58°

Wednesday

74° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 74° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Clear
1%
72°

68°

8 PM
Clear
1%
68°

64°

9 PM
Clear
1%
64°

61°

10 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

11 PM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

12 AM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

1 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
5%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
5%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
6%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
6%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
7%
51°

49°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
49°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
51°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
59°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

