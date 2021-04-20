A sharp dip in temperatures Wednesday, with blustery conditions, a break, then Weather Aware Saturday

Right Now: A cool front is entering the region and all our counties north and west of I-85 tonight will dip down into the low to mid-40s. We will see the winds pick up overnight and most of us will hold into the mid-50s for morning low temperatures.

The air will feel quite cool in the morning, especially when the winds pick-up at times. Wind gusts will range from 15-25mph from the northwest. There will be plenty of sunshine, but the wind will make it feel cooler than the mid to upper 60s for daytime high readings.

Thursday and Friday: The winds will subside and the weather conditions will remain more comfortable…Readings by Friday will get back to the lower 70s. At this time we will be watching a severe weather set-up farther west and a warm front in southwest Alabama.

WEATHER AWARE Saturday:The set-up right now appears to be a low-end risk or 1 out of 5 for isolated severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind with low level-shear, small hail, and a low risk for tornadoes.

Sunday through Wednesday of the following week clears out before another unsettled pattern kicks in Thursday, April 29.