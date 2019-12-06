A shot of rain Friday late afternoon,weakening and moving fast…Mostly cloudy & cooler weekend

The weekend is almost here, and it looks like your Friday could be a wet one. A small disturbance moves through the Chattahoochee Valley Friday afternoon and could bring some rain and possibly thunderstorms with it.

Unfortunately this appears to be timing out during our parade tomorrow evening and tree lighting, which may be at the same time of this event. The general consensus of these models will weaken and hopefully out by 6pm…

*If the weather looks to become more active, then I’ll need to stay in house, since I’m the only one here tomorrow…

For the weekend, high temperatures remain in the 60s with lows in the upper-40s and cloudy skies all around. Saturday, a front moves through and brings some gusty winds up to 15 mph with it, but this front will not affect temperatures. Rain is not expected, so outdoor weekend plans are in good shape, maybe just grab a light jacket.

Next week is when the weather really starts to change. Monday begins an increase of rain chances that will last through Tuesday night. Tuesday a strong cold front moves through and brings intense rain and possibly some strong thunderstorms in some spots. Once the rain moves out behind the front, temperatures drop as cold, dry air moves in. Temperatures will be back in the 50s for highs and low-40s on Wednesday.