A sluggish pattern that barely brings us a shower in the forecast

Short term: The forecast continues to be sluggish and not so precise with the computer model data. The first front coupled with a sub-tropical airmass continues to play a role in the forecast.

The moisture lifting into the region is high in nature and does not lift deep low level moisture at the surface. This means that high pressure is still in control at the surface, with stable conditions.

Friday through next Monday: The weak front (Front #1) barley drives enough energy into the region.

It’ll help to tap a little moisture at the surface, then we can say there will be a passing shower or two each day band a possible thunderstorm. Readings will remain in the lower 80s and lows into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday-Thursday: The next (Front #2) will have more energy but each model run this has been pushed further back, so I’m not seeing a really cool pattern, suffice to say that the better chances for showers and storms are why we are forecasting a cool-down into the upper to mid-70s.