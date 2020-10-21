A sluggish pattern that barely brings us a shower in the forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Short term: The forecast continues to be sluggish and not so precise with the computer model data. The first front coupled with a sub-tropical airmass continues to play a role in the forecast.

The  moisture lifting into the region is high in nature and does not lift deep low level moisture at the  surface. This means that high pressure is still in control at the surface, with stable  conditions.

Friday through next Monday: The weak front (Front #1) barley drives enough energy into the region.

It’ll help to tap a little moisture at the surface, then we can say there will be a passing shower or two each day band a possible thunderstorm. Readings will remain in the lower 80s and lows into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday-Thursday: The next (Front #2) will have more energy but each model run this has been pushed further back, so I’m not seeing a really cool pattern, suffice to say that the better chances for showers and storms are why we are forecasting a cool-down into the upper to mid-70s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 67°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Friday

82° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Saturday

81° / 64°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 81° 64°

Sunday

83° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 83° 66°

Monday

84° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

