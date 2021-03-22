A stalled out front first then a few strong storms send several waves in the forecast

Tuesday Late: We will see showers lifting from the southwest these will be light to moderate at best and will dissipate across the region.

High pressure is in control for the most part across the southeast U.S. The high pressure system will weaken slightly, with a front that will stall across the western periphery of tis high pressure, so this being said it’ll send several waves in this forecast across the region with a few showers and storms.

These waves will ride along the stalled-out front and send wave after wave. Right now Thursday wave looks to be very late but more for Friday on the stronger side.

Front #1 WEATHER AWARE Late Thursday-Friday AM:

Wednesday a weaker cold front will finally sweep through and at this time it appears to be just general showers and storms. Thursday PM through Friday morning appears to be much different with a strong surface low pressure setting the stage for severe weather. This time frame, of course is all subject to change.

WEATHER AWARE Saturday PM:

The same front lifts back with a warm front mainly all north of Columbus into north Alabama and Georgia heavy rainfall for Saturday, and by afternoon we need to watch a surface front developing for the possibility of enhancement for a severe thunderstorm or two but especially locally heavy rainfall.

Front #2 Watching Sunday PM:

This will need to be watched for some forcing and timing in the afternoon for the set-up for a few strong storms. All subject to change.

Watching Next week :

The pattern remains sluggish up to this point but each front times out and needs to be watched this far out but hopefully this will be it for a pleasant Easter weekend.