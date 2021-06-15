A string of sunny, dry days, then a tropical washout for Father’s Day Weekend

A cold front is moving through today that will create drier air, and drop dew points to a more comfortable feel. High temps will remain normal.

We will stay dry for the remainder of the week with sunny/mostly sunny sky conditions. But as the weekend approaches, that will change due to a developing system in the tropics.

In the extended forecast, we are focused on the Gulf of Mexico. With that being said, there will be an abundance of tropical moisture surging northward across the entire southeast region for Father’s Day weekend.

Whether this tropical disturbance becomes Claudette or just a tropical low-pressure system, there will be spiraling bands bringing showers and storms throughout the day Saturday, and Sunday appears to be a washout as a front shears the tropical system bringing us more widespread showers.